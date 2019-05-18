South Florida programs educate parents, children on National Learn to Swim Day

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Programs in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will educate parents and children about the importance of swimming on National Learn to Swim Day.

Miami-Dade will host its 11th annual Summer Safety Splash Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Dade Park Aquatic Center, at 16350 SW 280th St., Saturday.

The day is meant to highlight the importance of safety in and around the water.

The day is also dedicated to educating parents and children about the importance and benefits of learning how to swim.

For a complete list of programs in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, please click the links below.

Miami-Dade County: www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page

Broward County: www.broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/Pages/LearnToSwimProgram

