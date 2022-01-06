MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A customer was not lovin’ it at a South Florida McDonald’s.

A surveillance camera captured her chaotic outburst.

Miramar Police said that the drive-thru customer was so angry, so irate and so violent, that they want to find her and arrest her for battery.

In the video, she throws condiments at the drive-thru employee.

Those who 7News showed the video to believe the charge fits the crime.

“Yeah, she deserves charges because they don’t get paid enough to do that,” said Ashani Marsh.

Last Wednesday, a woman pulled up to a McDonald’s in the 3000 Block of University Drive.

Police said she turned livid when the woman working the drive-thru could not apply a coupon to the order.

The woman got out of her car, screams and threw whatever she could grab and throws two middle fingers as well.

Police said she also left a bruise on the drive-thru employee’s left hand.

“I think people are struggling, and they don’t know how to act. They’re taking their anger out on random people for no reason,” said Ashani Marsh.

We’ve seen plenty of fights at airports and other places, some don’t even find this now a surprise.

“I’m not even shocked,” said Ashani Marsh.

But this may be the first outburst at this level we’ve seen at a drive-thru.

Miramar Police ask the public to look at her face and said she was in a black and red Kia that has body damage.

If you know where she might be, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

