South Florida man shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been injured after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 100 block of Northwest 61st Street in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the victim has been transported by ground to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

