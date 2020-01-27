South Florida leaders welcome guests ahead of Super Bowl 54

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Leaders from across South Florida gathered together on Monday morning to welcome visitors who are coming into town to experience Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

The big game doesn’t kick off until Sunday, but the excitement leading up to it can already be felt.

Mayors of Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and Miami Gardens were among some of those in attendance at the conference held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

A popular topic brought up at the meeting was how much Miami has grown since the last Super Bowl was held in South Florida.

Security was also frequently mentioned and how important it was to keep the community and large crowds at events surrounding the game safe.

“We are doing things that have never been done before in terms of safety,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “We’ve studied prior Super Bowls, the last two in Atlanta and Minneapolis, and obviously we monitor activities throughout the world to make sure that everyone’s time here in Miami is an enjoyable time, that it’s more reminiscent of Club LIV than it is anything else.”

Football festivities will also be going down on South Beach at Lummus Park, where Fox Sports will be broadcasting live leading up to the big game.

Another event, Super Bowl Live, will be open through Super Bowl Sunday, except for Wednesday. Hours vary by day. For more information, click here.

WSVN’s coverage of Super Bowl 54 will begin Sunday at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

