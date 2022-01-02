CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - While many South Floridians rang in 2022 with a night of celebration, some mothers were in the hospital giving birth to adorable newborns.

At Broward Health Coral Springs, a couple welmed Azuri Wallace into the world, early Saturday morning.

Weighing in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Azuri was one of the first babies born in the area. She came into the world at 12:01 a.m.

The baby’s father, Philemon Wallace, said he and the newborn’s mother couldn’t be happier.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know that she is actually a New Year’s baby for Broward County,” he said. “It’s really a special moment, and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood also welcomed another baby born one minute after midnight in 2022. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Pictures shared by the hospital showed the newborn’s mother with his mother, Natalie. He is expected to be named soon.

Down in Miami-Dade County, The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial clocked its first newborn of the new year at 12:02 a.m.

Milan Enrique Figueredo is already getting some tummy time in. He is the fourth child of parents Deysi Juarez and Manuel Figueredo.

Finally, Alaia Gomez Diazat was Palmetto General Hospital’s first baby of 2022. The girl made her arrival with a full head of hair and weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

