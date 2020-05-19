South Florida foundation partners with museum, food bank to distribute meals

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation has teamed up with a local museum and food bank to distribute food to those in need.

The Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation partnered with the Miami Children’s Museum and Farm Share to host a food distribution, Tuesday.

Volunteers showed up at the museum to gather and load up food items into people’s cars.

“People here are really hurting, and so we really have this need to feed Miami, so being here with Farm Share at this wonderful, spiritual place for us, the Miami Children’s Museum, to kind of give back and help 500 families have some groceries and food in their bellies,” Chris Sloan, one of the foundation’s founders, said, “it’s extremely important to us.”

The Mr. Awesome Foundation is a non-profit focused on child advocacy, social issues and water safety in memory of Calder Jacob Sloan, a 7-year-old who lost his life in 2014.

