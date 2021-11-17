FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - People around the world showcased their skills in celebration of the 18th annual Guinness World Records Day.

Venezuelan football freestyler Laura Biondo set two new records Thursday at Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

She did the most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds and the most double Around the World ball control tricks in one minute.

“The most important thing is to inspire girls to follow their dreams and to know that if you set yourself a goal, you can definitely achieve it if you put hard work into it,” said Biondo.

Other records that were set include the most single leg backward somersaults in thirty seconds, the fastest person to pull a car while walking on their hands, and the farthest back-flip between horizontal bars.

