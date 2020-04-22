South Florida Firefighters Calendar continues to raise money for local charities despite pandemic setbacks

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of a highly-anticipated annual event that shows off area firefighters while raising money for several charities, but the show must go on.

Due to the pandemic, the South Florida Firefighters Calendar had to cancel their annual luncheon where the stars of the yearly calendar are chosen.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Luis Espinosa (Ret.), the Firefighters Calendar CEO, said, “Two of our firefighters, who shall remain nameless, tested positive. Another three or four are in a 14-day quarantine.”

But Espinosa said they’re all doing just fine, which is why they’re moving ahead with melting hearts in 2020 by putting the votes into the general public’s hands.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Damien Beitre said, “South Florida firefighters are definitely the hottest.”

Pinero said, “Knowing that people that haven’t seen you in years are going to see you now are going to be like, ‘Wow, look at him,’ you know?”

The annual event put on by the non-profit organization has donated almost $250,000 to local charities over 28 years.

Espinosa said, “The UHealth Jackson Miami Burn Center is one of our main charities. Safe Haven for newborns where you can drop off a baby at any fire station no questions asked, and the baby will be adopted. Never Walk Alone is a PTSD charity for first responders.”

Firefighters from the City of Miami and Hialeah fire departments told 7News what they have been doing to make the cut.

One firefighter said, “So far, for the last few months, I’ve been working out seven times a week.”

Another said, “I’ve been doing a little bit of intermittent fasting, and also, I pretty much try to eat clean all the time.”

Beitre said, “High protein, low carbohydrates, low sugars. I think my wife wanted to do this so I could get back in shape.”

Some also said to be deemed sexy could mean something different than what is expected.

“Charisma, a person’s personality, how they carry themselves. I have a lot of charisma,” one said.

“However you make you feel is what’s going to make you sexy or not,” another replied.

Pinero said, “I don’t know, my wife doesn’t tell me that I’m sexy because she says that I’m too cocky.”

Beitre said, “When do I think that she thinks I’m sexiest? I guess when I’m doing the dishes and the laundry.”

Go to firefighterscalendar.com to vote on your favorite first responder.

Voting opened on Wednesday and will continue through the end of the month.

The winners of the contest will be announced in early May.

