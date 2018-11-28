South Florida experiences lowest temperatures since last winter

MIAMI (WSVN) - With temperatures dropping into the 50’s overnight, it’s officially sweater weather in South Florida.

The chilly change is expected to stick until at least Wednesday, and South Floridians are making the best of it.

7News was on scene at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Little Havana, where people flocked to get their morning coffee to help them keep warm.

In Miami-Dade County, the Miami Rescue Mission is open, providing a warm place to stay for nearly 100 people.

As of 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, officials in Broward County declared a cold weather emergency. That advisory will remain in place until 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fire Rescue officials across the board are reminding the public to be mindful when using space heaters, which could be a hazard if left on for too long.

Regardless of the low temperatures, Florida is still one of the warmest states in the country. Temperatures are expected to be back to normal by the end of the week.

