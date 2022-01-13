SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials arrested a man after they said he was driving recklessly in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper saw a black Infiniti Coupe driving recklessly on Hammocks Boulevard in the area of Southwest 104th Street, Wednesday.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop, when Leonardo Carnero-Herrera lost control of the vehicle.

Herrera was arrested and was charged with reckless driving.

