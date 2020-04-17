South Florida company delivers meals to BSO first responders

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida company delivered meals to Broward Sheriff’s Office first responders to thank them for the work they are doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

For every family meal purchased by the public, Peacock’s Pantry Boutique Catering sent a free meal to members of BSO’s neighborhood support team.

The donated meals were delivered to the agency’s Deerfield Beach and Weston districts.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.