South Florida community helping homeless man search for missing dog

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is helping a homeless man whose dog has gone missing.

Pedro Carrion said he is heartbroken that his only family, a chihuahua mix named Sky, is missing.

“If you have a heart, please return my service dog,” he said through a translator. “I need him psychologically.”

He and Sky have lived just off the Palmetto Expressway along Northwest 67th Avenue for a while. People who live in the area know them well, and many stopped by to offer food and money.

“I usually see him every morning right here sitting with the little dog,” Niovis Mesa said.

On Monday morning, Carrion left Sky unattended for a couple of minutes, and when he returned, he was gone.

Although he is homeless, Carrion said he does everything he can to provide a safe place for Sky. He showed 7News cameras how he makes the dog’s bed every day, offered veterinarian records and said Sky is microchipped.

He added that he does not know if someone intended to steal the dog or if a good Samaritan thought the dog was abandoned.

Either way, Carrion desperately wants Sky back, and as each day passes, he fears the worst.

“He is my only family,” Carrion said. “I do not want him to die. I do not want to see my dear dog dead.”

There is a $1,000 for the safe return of the dog. If you have any information regarding Sky’s disappearance, call 305-746-4774, and you may be eligible for the reward.

