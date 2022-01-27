MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida store owner fought back after a crook tried to go on a liquor run.

Don’t attempt to take anything from Gulf Liquors on Miami Beach, or you just might catch a whack.

That is a message from the ownership after a Christmas Eve smackdown at the Lincoln Road spirit shop.

Owner Jorge Zubigaray said, “Not so fast,” and gave the man he said was attempting to steal liquor, a strong strike to the arm, with a long electrical cable wire that resembles a stick.

7News was told that the man seen on camera had put liquor bottles in his backpack.

The owner’s son told 7News that his father spotted the attempted theft on live security cameras, he then grabbed his weapon, confronted the man and began to strike.

Police did catch the suspect and returned the stolen liquor bottles back to the owners, although Miami Beach Police have said that there is no record of an arrest.

