(WSVN) - A South Florida boat owner ran into trouble on the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard cracked down on the 45 foot boat, Breaking the Habit, near American Airlines Arena, Saturday.

During the voyage, 12 people were on board, and the boat’s owner was arrested.

It’s the second time in a month that the vessel was found running as an illegal charter.

