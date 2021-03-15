South Beach Wine & Food Festival to require guests to show negative COVID test, proof of vaccination

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has announced the details and the COVID-19 precautions for their 2021 event.

The event is set to take place May 20-23.

Capacity at event venues will be limited to up to 50% and guests will be required to wear masks.

Attendees will also be required to show that they have either been fully vaccinated, or they must show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test dated no more than 72 hours from before the event.

Tables and seats will also be spaced out six feet apart and the event will have one-way flow traffic to prevent people from crossing paths.

