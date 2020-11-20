South Beach Wine and Food Festival creates Thanksgiving To Go meals to benefit local hospitality workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has teamed up with a local culinary group to offer one stop, no shop thanksgiving meals.

Customers can choose from three, pre-cooked dinner packages from Constellation Culinary Group to pick up for their Thanksgiving table.

All proceeds go to the Hospitality Industry Relief Fund that helps mom-and-pop restaurants in South Florida.

“I really thought we’d create something that would give back to the community and also something that people would enjoy, that would be easy and would be great value,” South Beach Wine and Food Festival spokesperson Lee Brian Schrager said.

The group will also donate a holiday family meal to local waiters, chefs and other hospitality workers impacted by the pandemic for every 25 packages sold.

The last day to place an order is Sunday. To order a Thanksgiving To Go meal, click here.

