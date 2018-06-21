Somerset Academy’s marching band to perform in Washington DC

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school marching band will travel to the nation’s capital to perform at the National Independence Day Parade on the Fourth of July.

Somerset Academy High School’s Panther Marching Band is the only band representing Florida, and they have the accolades to prove they’re ready for Washington D.C.

In 2013 they won the State Florida Marching Band Competition. They have been state finalists for the past five years.

The band’s five-day trip won’t be spent simply performing. The high schoolers will tour the Smithsonian Museums, visit National landmarks and experience the National Symphony Orchestra during the Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.

The parade in D.C. will run from Constitution Avenue from Seventh to 17th streets, and it all takes place in front of an audience full of spectators.

The National Independence Day Parade will also include other bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrian and drill teams.

