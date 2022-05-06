WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense inferno has been spreading in the Everglades since Thursday and residents have been dealing the smoke that comes along with the flames.

Flames and smoke continue to fill the air as wildfires ravage the Florida Everglades.

Video from 7SkyForce showed the wetlands preserve Friday as the wildlife has also been impacted.

“Some of these nests are on the ground and are at risk of being destroyed,” said Captain Bill Ferris.

​

The fires are billowing plumes of smoke and ash into neighboring counties, including Palm Beach and Broward, as smoke carries over onto area highways.

“We were driving up on 75 and we smelled it a little, kind of closer when we were on the edge of the Everglades,” said Jason Cogan, who lives in Weston.

Drivers in West Broward have been warned the smoke could make it hard to see as the winds carry the smoky haze.

“The main concern with these winds right now, on this fire, is the possibility of smoke on U.S. 27,” said Florida Forest Service David Rosenbaum.

The fires are said to have been started by lightning, and the Florida Forest Service told 7News it’s a natural occurrence.

“We get afternoon thunderstorms, you get frequent lightning, it does get into these areas of Sawgrass and burns off some of the unburned fuels,” said Rosenbaum.

Meanwhile, the smell of the burning Sawgrass marsh has become all too familiar for those who live in the area.

“It smells like something’s burning, what you would expect,” said Andrea Frieberch, who lives in Weston.

Two of three wildfires have not been contained as of Friday. They take up more than 6,300 acres.

For now, officials expect the fires to burn out on their own.

“I’ve seen a lot of this beautiful planet, but the Everglades is very unique,” said Ferris.

The Florida Forest Reserve is returning to the area to get an approximate estimate of acreage that has burned.

No structures have been burned or threatened by the fires.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.