Small plane makes emergency landing at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency landing at North Perry Airport Thursday morning.

7Skyforce was over the scene as the plane circled the airport for about 45 minutes before successfully landing.

According to officials, the plane was having trouble with its front gear.

Video captured by 7Skyforce showed the plane hitting the runway nose first.

The airport was shutdown temporarily as the plane tried to figure out the safest way to come down. Fire rescue crews and police were on scene ready to assist.

Two people were on board the plane. Both made it out safely.

The pilot of the plane could be seen kissing the ground immediately after landing.

