POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are conducting an investigation near a canal in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as divers, responded to the scene near Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Avenue, next to Mitchell Moore Park, just before 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Responding deputies found a partially submerged Chevrolet Camaro in the canal.

A woman and an infant were removed from the vehicle, officials said.

The baby girl was in a car seat and unharmed but was transported to Broward Health North hospital, as well as the woman.

Authorities said the woman was the victim of a shooting and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The infant, who is not the victim’s child, is now said to be with relatives.

Hours later, divers could still be seen going in and out of the canal.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

