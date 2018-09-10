Shipping container filled with LED lamps stolen from Doral business

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for the crooks responsible for a ritzy heist in Doral.

Surveillance video captured the perpetrators taking off with a 40-foot shipping container, at around midnight on Monday.

The victim, Jae Yang, said it only took the thieves about five minutes to get in and out.

“It was parked right here, by the gate,” he said.

Inside that shipping container, Yang said, were LED lamps with a total estimated value of $120,000.

“It’s a tough situation for myself and for my customer,” he said.

Yang said the container was parked at Hecny Transportation along Northwest 82nd Avenue because they were going to unload the lamps in the morning.

“They knew what they were doing,” he said.

The security footage shows a truck and a white car pulling up in the empty lot. Without missing a beat, the truck is then seen backing up toward the shipping container.

Minutes later, the thieves are seen driving off with the loot.

“It was really a professional team,” said Yang.

Luckily, several security cameras recorded the crime as it happened.

Yang said it won’t be easy for the thieves to unload the stolen lamps

“The boxes, they have marks. The lamps, they have marks,” he said. “If they try to sell them in the market, somebody is going to say something.”

Now he’s hoping someone watching will point police in the right direction. He’s confident they will catch these crooks.

“We’re going to find you. We’re going to find you,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

