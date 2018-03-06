Several South Florida beaches ranked as top beaches in U.S.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - We live where others vacation, and the latest beach rankings appear to agree!

TripAdvisor’s annual list of the top beaches in the United States listed six Florida beaches in their top 10.

Clearwater Beach and Siesta Beach in the Tampa Bay area came in at numbers 1 and 2, respectively.

South Beach ranked at number 4, while Fort Lauderdale Beach and Hollywood Beach took spots 6 and 8.

Other Florida sandy spots in the top 25 include Saint Pete Beach at number 7, Panama City Beach in the 11th spot, and Fort Myers Beach at 14.

Overall, Hawaii just edged out Florida with the most beaches on the top 25 list, with a total of 9 beaches compared to our 8. California had a total of 4 beaches in the top 25.

To see the full list, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.