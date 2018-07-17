Several dead after planes collide in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have died after a two planes collided in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with Florida Highway Patrol and Miccosukee Police responded to the scene near 22700 SW 8 St. just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

At least three people were killed in the crash. Two victims were found at the wreckage at one plane and a third was found near the wreckage of the second plane.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

Southwest Eighth Street is closed in the area while crews work the scene. It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

