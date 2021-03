FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A semitractor-trailer rolled over onto its side in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened on Sunrise Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, Tuesday.

Traffic was diverted while crews worked to upright the truck and clear debris.

No injuries were reported, and the roads have reopened.

