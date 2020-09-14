Security guard shoots, kills man following altercation on Miami-Dade public bus

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard shot and killed a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place at the Golden Glades Park and Ride, located at 16000 Street Road, Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man boarded a Miami-Dade County public bus at approximately 7:24 a.m. and got into a dispute with the bus driver.

The bus driver ended up exiting the vehicle before a female security guard arrived at the scene.

The security guard also got into an altercation with the passenger which ended in gunfire.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police have shut down the parking lot as they investigate.

