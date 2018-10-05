Security guard fired for leaving gun unattended in charter school bathroom

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard is out of a job for allegedly leaving a gun unattended inside a Southwest Miami-Dade charter school bathroom.

A fifth grade student found the weapon left in the bathroom at Somerset Academy Bay, located at 9500 SW 97th Ave.

The student reported the gun to his teacher, who notified school administration.

“The security guard was immediately asked ot leave and will not be returning to our school,” said Principal Saili Hernandez in a message to parents.

Hernandez also said the school has terminated its contract with the security company that had been working on campus.

“While it is extremely upsetting that this occurred, we are confident that it is an isolated incident, and we will do everything possible to ensure nothing like this happens again,” Hernandez said.

