SeaWorld to give free beer through the summer

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - SeaWorld has announced that they will be giving away free beer this summer.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the theme park announced Wednesday that it will be giving away free brews starting this Friday through Sept. 2.

Each person can receive up to two complimentary 7-ounce beers starting at 10:30 a.m. until an hour before the park closes at Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio.

“The park will rotate beer offerings throughout the summer starting off with SeaWorld’s very own Mako Red Ale. Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Light, Yuengling and more will also be featured throughout the summer,” according to a press release obtained by the newspaper.

This comes after SeaWorld’s sister park Busch Gardens announced they will also serve free beer throughout the summer.

