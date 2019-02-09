Search underway for woman abducted outside Allapattah auto shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was caught on surveillance video being abducted by a man outside of a tire shop in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

City of Miami Police tweeted out the security footage showing the subject with his hands around the victim’s upper chest area as he forced her into a white Nissan Altima along the 2300 block of Northwest 36th Street, Friday.

We need your assistance identifying the female depicted in the video below, who was abducted on 2/8/19 from 2345 NW 36 St. The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima bearing a paper tag. Anyone with info is asked to contact our Robbery Unit @ 305.603.6370 pic.twitter.com/ytFQP9TezM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2019

Before she was taken, cameras captured the woman walking to the auto shop from across the street. Witnesses said the victim told them she was hiding from a man and to call 911, adding that he was “going to kill” her.

Witnesses said the woman then went inside a restroom. A few minutes later, they said, the man seen on the video showed up and grabbed the victim.

“He takes her from the restroom and hit her like, I don’t know, 20 or 50 times,” said a witness who was not identified, “and then he put her in the driver’s seat, he hit her 20 more times with the door.”

Investigators said the victim is between her mid-20s and early 30s, stands between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue or light-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

Police said they are looking for a white Altima, possibly a 2015 model, with a paper tag. Officials believe the tag number is partially either CFJ7 or CJF7.

If you have any information on the woman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.