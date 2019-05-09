Search underway for Palmetto Bay beauty salon robber

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for the man who, they said, robbed a beauty salon in Palmetto Bay.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call of a commercial burglary at Posh Beauty Lab along South Dixie Highway and West Datura Street, just before 11:45 a.m., Thursday.

However, officers soon discovered the business had been robbed. Investigators said the subject entered the beauty salon and demanded cash and credit card information from an employee before he took off.

Fernando Alarcon, a barber at a neighboring business, said he witnessed the commotion and chased the robber but was unable to catch up to him.

“The way that lady came out, she was falling and getting all nervous,” said Alarcon. “I see it like that’s my mother, so that was my reaction, to run to that man to catch him. I mean, like, that’s a lady, man.”

Officers remained at the scene for hours as they continued searching for the robber.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

