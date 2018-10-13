Search underway for missing tourist in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a tourist visiting from New York who went missing.

Officials said 47-year-old Henry Olomo was last seen in the area of Northeast Third Street and First Avenue, Friday.

Olomo is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 134 pounds and standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

We need your assistance locating 47 year-old Henry Olomo who went missing yesterday, 10/12/18 from 307 NE 1 Avenue. He was last seen wearing a charcoal gray Chicago Bulls T-shirt, olive green pants & black boots. If you come into contact with him, contact us at 305.603.6300 pic.twitter.com/Um7ZwGKfHr — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2018

Authorities urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at at (305) 603-6300.

