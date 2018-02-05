MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Margate, Sunday morning.

According to Margate Police, 52-year-old Khrishnadutt “Reggie” Ibaran walked away from the Embassy Retirement Home Assisted Living Facility, located at 6093 NW 9th Court. Personnel last saw him at around 11 a.m.

Ibaran stands 5 foot 7 inches, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair with gray streaks. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt and green pants.

Investigators said Ibaran is new to the facility and had previously lived in Sunrise and Lauderhill.

If you know his whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-972-7111 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-476-4720.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.