PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Pembroke Pines, last weekend.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 37-year-old Ricco Vega left on foot from his brother’s residence along Northwest Eighth Street, near 103rd Avenue, on June 2, at around 6 p.m.

Police said Vega suffers from schizophrenia. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weights around 180 pounds and has salt-and-pepper hair.

Vega was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue and white plaid button shirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Officials said Vega has been reported missing in the past. He has turned his cellphone off.

If you have any information about Vega’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

