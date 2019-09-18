Search underway for man who allegedly groped woman inside Miami Beach elevator

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, groped and tried to undress a 68-year-old woman inside an elevator at the victim’s Miami Beach condominium.

According to Miami Beach Police, the elevator ambush took place at a building located along Collins Avenue, near 47th Street, Wednesday morning.

“It’s a bold attack, a dangerous attack,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

What’s even more concerning for investigators is that the incident occurred in broad daylight, just after 8 a.m.

Detectives said the woman had just come back from a jog. Once she was buzzed in, the subject followed her inside and onto the elevator.

“She said she knew something was wrong. She was automatically a little worried,” said Rodriguez.

Police said the man went on the attack moments before a surveillance camera captured him in the lobby trying to make his escape.

“While he was attacking her, he did attempt to raise her skirt and raise her shirt. Thankfully, he was unsuccessful,” said Rodriguez. “She immediately began to fight him off and then started hitting all of the buttons in the elevator.”

Fortunately, the woman was able to get away before she was seriously hurt.

The security video shows the subject, seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts, wiping off the elevator buttons before he wraps a black shirt around his head and flees.

The disturbing incident left area residents in shock, including a man who identified himself as Barry.

“I think it’s a freak thing, really,” said Barry, “’cause I’ve been here for 15 years, and I’ve never heard of anything like this.”

While police continue to search for the attacker, longtime residents said it’s a good reminder to never let one’s guard down, even at buildings with security.

“It happens. It could happen at any of these buildings, perhaps,” said Barry.

If you have any information on the assailant or his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

