Search underway for gunman in fatal shooting of limo driver in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a limousine driver in Miami Gardens.

According to police, 23-year-old John Etienne Oscar was driving a black luxury van near the 3000 block of Northwest 151st Street when he was shot and killed at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Oscar ended up crashing the van into a nearby fence and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I heard multiple gunshots and then a big crash,” said a witness.

The van has since been towed away from the scene.

Residents of the area said the shooting is unsettling.

“It’s just getting close because I live right here,” the witness said.

Rashawn Welch, the owner of 305 Elite Concierge in Miami, said Oscar was one of his chauffeurs and had just dropped off someone when he was gunned down.

“He had dropped some guys off from a long night of partying, and he was actually on his way home,” he said.

Welch described Oscar as a hardworking family man.

“He was a father of a daughter, a very loving person, honest,” said Welch. “Been working with him for four years. Never had a problem.”

Welch is now in disbelief at hearing the news regarding his employee and friend.

“He was like my brother, my younger brother,” Welch said. “To see his mother crying — she started crying from this morning, and she’s still crying right now — and to see that, it’s sad and it hurts.”

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

“Why would someone take someone else’s life?” said Welch.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.