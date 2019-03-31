Search underway for father in deaths of wife, daughter in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a father they said killed his wife and juvenile daughter and injured another daughter in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of an assault near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 177th Street, around 11 p.m., Saturday.

According to authorities, Noel Chambers, the father in the family, was reportedly in an altercation with his wife before the attack.

Officials discovered Chambers’ juvenile daughter and wife deceased upon arrival at the scene.

Police said Chambers’ adult daughter was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Chambers fled the scene before officials responded to the call.

The Miami Gardens Police Department said they have probably cause to arrest Chambers for two counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

If you have any information on Chambers’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 800-346-8477 or click here. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.