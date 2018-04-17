Search underway for driver in fatal NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them locate the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday night.

The footage captures a white Toyota RAV4 as it zoomed toward 51-year-old Auguste Friznel along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 103rd Street, just after 8:30 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the vehicle struck Friznel, who was crossing the roadway at the moment of impact, then fled the scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The RAV4 has a white cover over one of the rear tires. The tag number is unknown.

Officials said the SUV has damage to the front and is missing a light fixture on the front left side.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to come forward.

Detectives are planning to hand out fliers at the scene of the crash on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

