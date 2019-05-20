Search continues for mother of 2 who went missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As days continue to pass, Miami Gardens Police have no updates on Kameela Russell’s whereabouts.

The 41-year-old is a mother of two girls and has been missing for several days.

Her family said she was last seen along Northwest 203rd Street on Wednesday night when her car pulled into her aunt’s driveway to pick up her daughter.

Donna Blyden, Russell’s aunt, said just seconds later — before she had a chance to pick up her daughter — the 2014 black Audi A6 was gone with her niece in it.

“She’s got two girls, and they need to have their mom,” Blyden said.

Russell works at Miami Norland Senior High School as a test chairperson and was said to be at work the day she went missing.

“It’s very crazy. I used to see her around a lot, always a smile. It was a real shock to see her missing,” said student Jamal Moss. “I’m very concerned. I hope she’s like OK, and they find her soon.”

Police said she stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing her black and purple colored hair with braids.

If you have any information on Russell’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

