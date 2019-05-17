Police seek public’s help to find mother of 2 last seen in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a mother of two after she vanished from a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Donna Blyden is concerned and looking for her niece, Kameela Russell.

Blyden said the 41-year-old has been missing for days, and Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public’s assistance.

“This is an unusual thing for her to do, just to leave like that,” Blyden said.

Russell’s family said she was last seen along Northwest 203rd Street when her car pulled into her aunt’s driveway to pick up her daughter, Wednesday night.

“I looked out the window, and knew I saw Kameela’s car in the driveway,” Blyden said.

A moment later, the 2014 black Audi was gone.

“When I look again, I didn’t see the car,” Blyden said, “so I text her and say, ‘Where are you? I know you were in the driveway just now, and now you’re not here. Where are you?’ I didn’t get an answer.”

Russell is listed as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Police said Russell was at work the day she vanished.

They’re working every angle with Miami-Dade Schools Police and haven’t ruled out foul play.

Blyden said it’s out of character for her niece to just up and disappear and wants to know what happened and where she is.

“She’s got two girls, and they need to have their mom, especially the little one,” Blyden said. “Now, she’s asking for her mom all the time.”

Detectives urged anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

