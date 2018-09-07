Search continues for missing FSU student from SW Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned South Florida family is asking for the public’s help in locating a Florida State University sophomore who, authorities said, has gone missing.

Loved ones said 19-year-old Justin Shields last spoke to them on Wednesday.

Friday afternoon, family members said authorities informed them that his vehicle has been located.

“Today we were notified that they found his car about 25 miles north of Tallahassee in a desolate area,” said his mother during a phone interview with 7News. “His wallet and his phone were inside the car, but he is nowhere to be found.”

Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to determine the vehicle found along Old Magnolia Road was driven by Shields after speaking with his parents on the phone.

UPDATE: The search continues for 19 year old, FSU student, Justin Dean Shields. Right now search dogs and LCSO investigators are continuing their efforts that began yesterday. Anyone with information, please call (850) 606-5800. pic.twitter.com/PngehwFKCn — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) September 8, 2018

Shields’ mother, Ann Farrar, said she texted her son Friday and received no response. She spoke with 7News while heading to the state’s capital Friday night to link up with law enforcement and search for themselves.

“We’re on our way to Tallahassee to find him,” she said.

Shields, a recent graduate from Coral Reef High School, stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair.

“He was a good student, very wonderful child, loves to work out, take care of himself, eat right,” said Farrar. “[He is] going to school for business. He worked really hard to get into FSU. He is a sophomore this year. We just left him a couple weeks ago, he was fine.”

Friends and family of the missing student have been posting photos of him on Facebook and Twitter, as they try to generate leads in this missing persons case.

“We’re just reaching out to anyone that can help us, that saw him or spoke to him or know anything, anything at all,” said Farrar.

Authorities continued their search on Saturday. Photos posted to Twitter by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office showed deputies and K9 units combing through the wooded area near the spot where Shields’ car was found.

Investigators said witnesses spotted someone matching the student’s description walking on Old Magnolia Road at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

The agency’s aviation unit and dive team also searched the area.

Anyone with information on Shields’ whereabouts is urged to call LCSO at (850) 606-5800.

