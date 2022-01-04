FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The rise in coronavirus cases across South Florida is directly impacting school systems.

As of Monday, more than 3,000 school employees across South Florida called out sick with COVID-19.

Broward County Public Schools got creative to deal with the staff shortages.

“We’ve already started deploying people from district offices basically to go into classrooms as well,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is requiring all adults to wear masks indoors on school campuses as of Monday.

At BCPS campuses, masks are mandatory for all visitors and vendors.

Mask wearing is still optional for students in both school districts.

At South Florida Catholic schools, masks are required for students and teachers.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.