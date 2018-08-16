School resource officer shortage raises safety concerns in Miami-Dade ahead of first day

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shortage of armed officers at every Miami-Dade school has parents concerned as the first day of school approaches.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Miami leaders emerged from a last minute negotiation, and Carvalho said he got what he wanted.

His promise of having armed officers at every school when classes resume next week will be fulfilled after a meeting with Miami Mayor Frances Suarez and Police Chief Jorge Colina ended in an agreement.

There was concern Miami Police would not have enough officers to staff Miami schools by Monday in order to comply with a new state law that mandates an officer at every school.

There were also concerns that it could potentially leave high-crime areas of Miami short of police officers. Colina said that is no longer an issue.

“Those neighborhoods are going to have the same amount of patrolling,” he said. “We’re not going to take a policeman that’s patrolling an area where they need to have officers on the streets all the time and take that officer and put him at a school. We’re not gonna do that.”

The school district will be paying part of the cost for the Miami officers in schools.

In order for the plan to work, Colina said, they’ll need to pull officers from various areas of the city and pay them overtime in some instances.

“Our chief is working and will continue to work with the superintendent to find out exactly what the staffing levels are needed,” Suarez said, “but on day one, Monday, we will definitely be manning those schools.”

Miami-Dade Schools officials said they are still in negotiations with some other cities including Miami Gardens, who have not yet agreed to staff schools with officers. Carvalho said he’s confident they will work out a deal before the first day of school.

“Number one: we do have a backup plan that would allow us to rely on other entities for the deployment,” he said.

Carvalho said the backup plan will be implemented if things don’t work out with some of the cities he is in negotiations with.

He did not elaborate on what the plan would be.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.