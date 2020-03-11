School administrators take extra precautions to keep classrooms clean

MIAMI (WSVN) - Administrators are taking extra precautions to keep classrooms clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have been sure to hire the right personnel to assist them.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus at any university in Florida, and St. Thomas University has hired a specialty cleaning crew to help with prevention efforts.

David A. Armstrong, the President of St. Thomas University said, “When it comes to things like this, it’s not if, it’s when.”

As the number of cases in Florida continue to rise so does the concern.

Armstrong said, “We want to do all we can to protect our community.”

Scott Borland of Jani King international said, “It’s a very, very effective chemical.”

St. Thomas University has partnered with Jani King Cleaning Services to disinfect their campus.

Armstrong added, “Dining halls, residents hall, classrooms.”

Borland said, “Basically creating magnets out of the cleaning molecules. It gives us 80% more coverage than just wiping or spraying it with conventional methods.”

Armstrong has said that no one on the campus has the virus, but three students and one faculty member are self-quarantining.

Armstrong explained, “Because we have a student who came back from spring break from Rome.”

The student interacted with two friends and a faculty member since returning. The student has been screened several times and has no symptoms.

Armstrong said, “The best place for them to be is here on campus doing their studies remotely with their faculty members, and we are delivering food to them.”

Other students are not too concerned but are thankful for the university taking preventive measures.

Andrea Demori, a student at St. Thomas said, “Because that way we can keep working and not worry that much about what’s happening.”

