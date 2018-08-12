Sawgrass Mills Mall reopens after shoplifting incident prompts evacuation

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sawgrass Mills Mall has reopened after a shoplifting incident led police to evacuate the shopping center and search for a subject who was reportedly wielding a knife.

Sunrise Police responded to mall located at 12801 West Sunrise Blvd., at around 2:40 p.m., Saturday,

In a tweet, police stressed that this was not an active shooter situation, and no shots were fired.

Authorities searched the mall and, just before 4 p.m., gave the all clear.

Sunrise Fire Rescue said there were several shoppers suffered minor injuries, but no one was transported from the scene.

Officials have not specified whether or not a subject was apprehended.

