OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus paid a special visit to a United States Postal facility ahead of the busy holiday season.

St. Nick paid a visit to the workers at the USPS facility in Opa-locka as they get ready for the busiest time of the year.

“This facility is fantastic, I came all the way from the North Pole to check on all my elves and I can’t believe how ready we are for peak season and how early we are for peak season,” Santa said.

“Indeed we are ready for package season, like we’ve never been ready before,” said Robert Jonson, the Royal Palms Plant Manager.

With the holiday season right around the corner, employees are working faster than ever.

Jonson added that they brought in extra workers for the season up ahead.

