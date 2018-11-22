FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army got into the spirit of the season, with a little help from The Cheesecake Factory.

Staff from Cheesecake Factory restaurants across South Florida volunteered for the charity’s annual Thanksgiving Day Feast in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

Employees provided full service to those in need, serving them what organizers described as a top-notch meal.

“We’re so grateful that every year Cheesecake Factory makes this possible for those that may be homeless, for those who may be lonely, for those who just want some fellowship, for those who want to serve others on Thanksgiving Day,” said Salvation Army Maj. Keith Biggers.

Volunteers said they’re aiming to serve over 400 people by the end of the night.

