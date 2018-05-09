Rottweiler rescued after being found in SW Miami-Dade dumpster

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old Rottweiler was rescued after being found abandoned in a Southwest Miami-Dade dumpster, Tuesday.

The dog was found by animal advocate Isabel Zapata, who recorded video of the Rottweiler’s rescue.

“Oh my God. We are going to take you to the doctor right now baby. OK?” Zapata said in the cellphone video.

The starving, dehydrated Rottweiler was abandoned in a lifeless state, unable to walk and was covered in fleas.

Zapata called for help from the Gulfstream Guardian Angels Rottweiler Rescue, a volunteer organization dedicated to the breed.

“She sent me a video that broke my heart, really,” said Yolanda Ramirez with the GGARR.

The group is now caring for the young dog and have named her Susanna.

“Very, very loving dog, really,” said Ramirez.

Susanna may be another victim of dog dumping in the Redlands, but that is now in her past while her future is looking brighter.

“Whoever did that — terrible person,” Ramirez said.

The young Rottweiller is currently staying at the Mueller Animal Hospital in Hialeah, where veterinarians are trying to figure out why she can’t walk.

“This dog wants to live and we will do everything in our power to have her not just survive, but to flourish and yo become adoptable in a loving home with people who will cherish her for the rest of her life,” said Dr. Laurie Kardon with the GGARR.

Susanna is also receiving lots of love from the people who stepped in to save her. “Yes, that’s our number one — her and all of the dogs that come to us,” said Luciana Pinto from the GGARR.

If you are interested in helping Susanna recover, visit GGARR.org for more information.

If you have any information on this dog dumping, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

