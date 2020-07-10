Roof caves in on family living in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is counting her blessings after her ceiling came crashing down Friday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment and no one in her family was hurt.

She said, “Boom that’s it, I don’t know, I don’t know.”

She was still too shaken up to show her face, but she had no problem going inside and showing 7News cameras the damage left behind.

There was a giant hole overhead, water on the ground, and a major mess to clean up at the apartment on Southwest 89th Court near 36th Street.

Through an interpreter, she said, “It was noon today, I was in the kitchen. My son was in the bedroom.”

Her 1-year-old son Milan barely missed the falling debris as the rain came down outside.

Now all their belongings are outside, and she doesn’t know where they are going to go.

She said she doesn’t feel safe here anymore, and she wants to move, but in the middle of a pandemic, she doesn’t know what to do.

The official cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but the owner said she believed it was weather-related.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.