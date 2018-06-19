Rolls-Royce showcases new SUV in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers with a taste for luxury got the chance to check out a brand new ritzy ride from Rolls-Royce, Tuesday night.

Known as The Cullinan, the vehicle is the company’s first ever SUV.

The company showed off a shiny, red version of the car in Miami’s Design District.

Rolls-Royce said its the most powerful, technologically advanced SUV on the market today.

The Cullinan has a starting price of $325,000.

