Rolled over tractor-trailer in Davie shuts down Turnpike ramp to I-595

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rolled over tractor-trailer on the Florida Turnpike has closed a ramp in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on the ramp from the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike to Interstate 595, Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was not injured as a result of the crash, which occurred sometime around 2 p.m.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene along Exit 54.

