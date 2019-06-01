Robbery suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash near CocoWalk

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have taken one person into custody after a suspected robber led Miami officers on a high-speed pursuit that came to a crashing end in Coconut Grove.

7News cameras captured an active scene near Oak Avenue and Virginia Street, Saturday night.

According to City of Miami Police, they had responded to a call from the owner of a Laundromat about a robbery in progress along the 2700 block of Southwest 25th Terrace, at around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators said responding officers spotted the subject leaving the area and attempted to stop him, but he took off.

Officials said police gave chase for nearly a mile.

7News viewers sent in video of the pursuit that was posted to social media.

In on clip, several Miami Police cruisers are seen zipping by an intersection, while some of them cut through a gas station. A police helicopter was seen hovering overhead.

“Basically the whole Miami Police Department was flying down our street — helicopters, everything,” said Coconut Grove resident Nikolas Snyder.

Police said the subject hit at least one squad car before being stopped in his tracks between a tree and a light pole.

Snyder described the chaotic moments that followed.

“We were trying to figure out what was happening, and we start seeing kids with their parents running across the street,” he said, “and we feared it was going to be a lot worse. I thought there was something happening in CocoWalk, and we thought a shooting was going on. I was freaking out. So then we start seeing more people flood through.”

Cameras captured a police officer walking the handcuffed subject to the back of a police car.

No one was injured.

As of 11 p.m., police have not released the name of the subject, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.